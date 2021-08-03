Zacks Investment Research Lowers DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DCC Public Limited Company provides sales, marketing, distribution and business support services. It serves energy, IT and entertainment products, healthcare, environmental services, food and beverage sectors. DCC Public Limited Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of DCC stock opened at $84.96 on Friday. DCC has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

DCC Company Profile

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

