CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

CNB Financial stock opened at $23.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.69 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.03. CNB Financial has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $26.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.44.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNB Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.65% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

