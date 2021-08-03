Lundin Energy AB (publ)’s (LNDNF) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

LNDNF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lundin Energy AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lundin Energy AB (publ) has an average rating of Hold.

Get Lundin Energy AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $31.47 on Friday. Lundin Energy AB has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18.

Lundin Energy AB (publ), an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in Norway. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable net reserves of 671 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe); and proved plus probable plus possible net reserves of 826 MMboe.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Energy AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.