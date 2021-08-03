Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies to harness the immune system to attack cancer cells. Its products include CPI-444, Adenosine production inhibitor, Adenosine A2B antagonist and Interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CRVS opened at $2.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $5.74.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

