Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Autolus Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. The company’s pipeline of product candidate involved in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumours. Autolus Therapeutics plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $5.86 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company has a market capitalization of $413.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. The firm had revenue of $0.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autolus Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,279,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $876,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $12,107,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

