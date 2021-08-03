Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Lowered to $3,904.00 at Piper Sandler

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q2 2022 earnings at $15.12 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $4,360.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,143.89.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,331.48 on Friday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,461.38.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 57.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total transaction of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,060 shares of company stock valued at $68,733,589. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $50,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.5% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 21 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

