JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00.

GFL has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.15.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.30. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $17.19 and a 52 week high of $36.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.22.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in GFL Environmental by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in GFL Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 28.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 19,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at $2,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

