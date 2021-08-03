TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFI International (NYSE:TFII) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $127.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TFI International Inc. is in the transportation and logistics industry. The Company identifies strategic acquisitions and manages a network of subsidiaries. It operates principally in the United States, Canada and Mexico. TFI International Inc. is based in St Laurent, Canada. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $104.95 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. TFI International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $109.86.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TFI International has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $115.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.69. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Research analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the first quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $217,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $460,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the first quarter valued at $703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

