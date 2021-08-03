Analysts Anticipate Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) will report earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). Liberty Oilfield Services reported earnings of ($0.39) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Bank of America raised Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.96. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $131,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,794,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,976,883.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $186,959,939.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,535,216 shares of company stock worth $190,379,494 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,908,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,208 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after acquiring an additional 322,208 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $20,015,000. Finally, Towle & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the 1st quarter worth $19,554,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

