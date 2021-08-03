Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

RC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Ready Capital from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Ready Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Ready Capital presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.46.

RC stock opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.10. Ready Capital has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.53.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ready Capital will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Ready Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ready Capital by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter worth $11,659,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,861,000 after buying an additional 358,307 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 443,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 177,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 45.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,450 shares during the period. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

