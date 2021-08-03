Analysts Anticipate One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for One Stop Systems’ earnings. One Stop Systems posted earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that One Stop Systems will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover One Stop Systems.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 2.18%.

OSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup upgraded One Stop Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on One Stop Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.32.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $116.24 million, a PE ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 2.06. One Stop Systems has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.70.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 11.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of One Stop Systems in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in One Stop Systems during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 21.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets high-performance computing modules and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to OEM servers virtually; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

