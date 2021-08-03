Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.45 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. On average, analysts expect Eagle Bulk Shipping to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $42.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.49 million, a P/E ratio of -19.20 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 1,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total value of $71,219.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,336.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock worth $87,922,127 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EGLE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

See Also: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.