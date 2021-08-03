OneSpan (OSPN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect OneSpan to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a negative return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OneSpan to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OSPN opened at $24.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.58. OneSpan has a 1-year low of $17.85 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.38.

In related news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 12,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $320,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sidoti raised shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

