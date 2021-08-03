Carrier Global Co. Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.20 Per Share (NYSE:CARR)

Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) – Equities researchers at William Blair increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Carrier Global in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will earn $2.20 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Carrier Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Carrier Global stock opened at $54.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Carrier Global has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 142.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 61,062 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.