Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Federal Signal Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) – KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Federal Signal in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FSS. Raymond James lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

FSS stock opened at $38.84 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a 1-year low of $28.03 and a 1-year high of $43.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

Featured Article: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.