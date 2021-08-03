Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.19 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.19 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.22. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.60 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.02.

Shares of CP stock opened at $73.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.77. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 81 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.11% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 10.98%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

