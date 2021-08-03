Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Facebook, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FB)

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Facebook in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now forecasts that the social networking company will post earnings of $14.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.90. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $405.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price target on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Facebook stock opened at $351.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.49. Facebook has a 12-month low of $244.13 and a 12-month high of $377.55. The company has a market capitalization of $997.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Facebook by 2.0% in the second quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 3.9% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.8% in the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 932 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,343,620 shares of company stock worth $790,711,773. 14.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

