Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IDEX Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of IDEX in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $6.35 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.16. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.02 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $685.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.71.

IEX stock opened at $225.94 on Monday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $164.33 and a 12 month high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $222.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.17 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 728.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,073,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $434,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,137 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at $143,190,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,481,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,079,000 after acquiring an additional 213,946 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4,634.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 205,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,181,000 after acquiring an additional 180,903 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

