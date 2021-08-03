Short Interest in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Grows By 19.8%

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 867,800 shares. Currently, 9.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. 5.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCTY opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The9 has a twelve month low of $2.04 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet company in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily focuses on developing cryptocurrencies mining business. It also operates and develops proprietary or licensed online games, primarily mobile games and TV games. The company was formerly known as GameNow.net Limited and changed its name to The9 Limited in February 2004.

