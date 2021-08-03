Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 335,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

KRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Kraton from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of KRA opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.57. Kraton has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $45.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.41.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.17). Kraton had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kraton will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraton by 7.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

