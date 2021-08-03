Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

PBPB stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. Potbelly has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $9.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.59.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. Potbelly had a negative net margin of 23.61% and a negative return on equity of 274.80%. The firm had revenue of $78.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Potbelly will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marla C. Gottschalk sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,235.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Douglas sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total transaction of $33,412.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 160,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,460.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,700 shares of company stock worth $89,018 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $175,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Potbelly by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Potbelly during the first quarter valued at $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of December 27, 2020, the company operated approximately 400 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops in the United States.

