Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plus Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company’s product candidate consists of DocePLUS which are in clinical stage. Plus Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics Inc., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Plus Therapeutics alerts:

PSTV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Plus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PSTV stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Plus Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plus Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Plus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) by 202.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.22% of Plus Therapeutics worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Plus Therapeutics (PSTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Plus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.