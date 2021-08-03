Wells Fargo & Company Raises Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target to $277.00

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $277.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAIA. Stephens raised Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist lifted their price objective on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $229.92.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $224.20 on Friday. Saia has a fifty-two week low of $117.07 and a fifty-two week high of $249.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. On average, analysts forecast that Saia will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Saia by 999.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 536,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,765,000 after purchasing an additional 487,941 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after purchasing an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Saia by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 830,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $191,468,000 after purchasing an additional 144,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Saia by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 602,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,858,000 after purchasing an additional 123,003 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.