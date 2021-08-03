Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.00.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.46.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

