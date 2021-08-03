Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Lowered to $106.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TXRH. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.00.
NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $92.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $55.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.46.
In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $197,313.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,164 shares in the company, valued at $11,148,281.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 25,483 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,733,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $166,758,000 after purchasing an additional 99,947 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.
Texas Roadhouse Company Profile
Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.
