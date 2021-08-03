Analysts Set Expectations for Brunswick Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Brunswick in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.95. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $8.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.20.

NYSE:BC opened at $103.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03. Brunswick has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.37. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

