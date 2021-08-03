Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given New $204.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $192.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $187.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $130.72 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.88. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

