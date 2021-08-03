Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their outperform rating on shares of Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $91.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.98. Kering has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $92.49. The company has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 50.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

