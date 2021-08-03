Enbridge’s (ENB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reiterated their buy rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ENB has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$52.00 target price (up from C$51.00) on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a buy rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge to an outperform rating and set a C$55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.12.

TSE:ENB opened at C$49.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The firm has a market cap of C$99.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$48.77. Enbridge has a 1-year low of C$35.80 and a 1-year high of C$50.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$12.19 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 111.44%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

