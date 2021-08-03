Zacks: Brokerages Expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to announce sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.30 billion to $6.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ON Semiconductor.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ON shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson set a $3.75 price target on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.09.

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock valued at $552,931 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.79. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $45.18.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ON Semiconductor (ON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.