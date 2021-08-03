Rexel’s (RXEEY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RXEEY. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Rexel to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. upgraded shares of Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $21.78 target price on shares of Rexel and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Rexel in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Rexel from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.78.

Shares of RXEEY stock opened at $21.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.07. Rexel has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $22.59.

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

