VIZIO (VZIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $505.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.20 million. On average, analysts expect VIZIO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $21.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.02. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on VIZIO from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

