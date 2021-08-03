MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MVB Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of MVB Financial stock opened at $40.33 on Monday. MVB Financial has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $45.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.72 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.40.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. MVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

In related news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after buying an additional 34,738 shares during the last quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 13.7% in the first quarter. Second Curve Capital LLC now owns 197,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,670,000 after buying an additional 23,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. purchased a new stake in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

