Fluidigm (FLDM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Fluidigm to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Fluidigm has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.86 million. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts expect Fluidigm to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FLDM opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $517.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.57. Fluidigm has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $12.45.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

