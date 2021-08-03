Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merchants Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now anticipates that the company will earn $6.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

MBIN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $35.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.09. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $45.67.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.02). Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 49.14%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.24%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MBIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

