Owens Corning to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.85 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.
NYSE:OC opened at $94.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $109.89.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Owens Corning by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.
Owens Corning Company Profile
Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
