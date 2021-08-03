Owens Corning to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.85 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $8.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

OC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

NYSE:OC opened at $94.41 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.02. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $60.66 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,190,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,361,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,138,333,000 after acquiring an additional 645,355 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,883,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Owens Corning by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 118,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after acquiring an additional 34,994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.