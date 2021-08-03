Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) PT Raised to C$10.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RAY.A. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 target price on shares of Stingray Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

TSE RAY.A opened at C$7.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.12, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of C$428.21 million and a P/E ratio of 12.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.63. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$4.90 and a 1-year high of C$8.30.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.