Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is a technology company which provides cloud-based data analytics and data-driven intervention platforms for healthcare sector. The company operates through IT and services group. IT operations group manages the process steps from data receipt through to the generation of analytical outputs and services operations group manages the process steps applied to achieve impact through its data-driven intervention platforms. It serves health plans, hospitals, physicians, patients, pharmaceutical companies and researchers. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Bowie, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inovalon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Inovalon in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Shares of INOV stock opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 139.56, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. Inovalon has a 52-week low of $17.56 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovalon will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 472,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Inovalon by 62,891.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 7,547 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

