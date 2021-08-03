PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.85 Per Share

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $4.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.75. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 11.89%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PJT. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.75.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $77.14 on Monday. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $53.31 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,945,000 after buying an additional 87,937 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,964,000 after buying an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,443,000 after buying an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,324,000 after buying an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

