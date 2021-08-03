FY2021 EPS Estimates for iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Increased by Analyst

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for iA Financial in a report released on Friday, July 30th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will earn $8.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.91. Cormark also issued estimates for iA Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.75 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$331.00 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$84.00 to C$88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$81.50 to C$83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$82.00 price objective on shares of iA Financial in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$83.19.

IAG opened at C$69.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$67.98. The stock has a market cap of C$7.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.76, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.23. iA Financial has a one year low of C$44.54 and a one year high of C$72.31.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

