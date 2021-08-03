Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Synovus Financial Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.40 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.15.

NYSE SNV opened at $40.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.61. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $66,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Synovus Financial by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.