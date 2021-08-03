Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $15.61 Per Share

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $15.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.91. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2022 earnings at $12.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $87.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $108.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $55.39 and a 52 week high of $95.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.22.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

