William Blair Weighs in on FirstService Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FSV)

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FirstService in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.22. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered FirstService to a “neutral” rating and set a C$222.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$236.00.

Shares of TSE:FSV opened at C$232.38 on Monday. FirstService has a twelve month low of C$147.94 and a twelve month high of C$239.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$214.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 23.29%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

