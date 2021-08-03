Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.60).

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AUP. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Bloom Burton upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of AUP stock opened at C$16.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$15.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 16.52 and a current ratio of 17.60. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of C$11.77 and a 1-year high of C$26.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.87.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (TSE:AUP) (NASDAQ:AUPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.86 million.

In related news, Director Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.41, for a total transaction of C$87,073.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,096,733.83.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.