Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Short Interest Down 17.9% in July

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on TPRKY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Travis Perkins from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TPRKY opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of $22.06 and a twelve month high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

