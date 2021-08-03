Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of TISCY opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48. Taisei has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $10.29.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

