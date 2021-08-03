Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Posted by on Aug 3rd, 2021

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of TISCY opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.48. Taisei has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $10.29.

Taisei (OTCMKTS:TISCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter.

About Taisei

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs tunnels, bridges, roads, and dams; and builds social infrastructures, as well as offers decontamination, maintenance, and preservation services.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.