Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.55

Lion Co. (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38 and a beta of -0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.83.

Lion (OTCMKTS:LIOPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $778.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.81 million. Lion had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 9.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lion Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lion Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LIOPF)

Lion Corporation manufactures and sells consumer and industrial products in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Products Business, Industrial Products Business, and Overseas Business. The company offers dental and oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, dental floss, mouthwashes and breath fresheners, periodontitis ointments, and denture products; body care products, such as shampoos and conditioners, hand soaps, wet wipes, body washes and bath additives, beauty soaps, skin and acne care products, antiperspirants and deodorants, hair-nourishment treatments, men's care and toiletries products, and foot care products.

