CIBC Increases Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target to C$96.00

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$87.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on L. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies to C$84.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$96.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$77.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital restated an outperform rating and set a C$85.00 price target on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$91.56.

Get Loblaw Companies alerts:

Shares of L opened at C$84.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$77.37. Loblaw Companies has a fifty-two week low of C$60.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.47. The stock has a market cap of C$28.53 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.80 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.4899997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.30%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.46, for a total value of C$928,084.63.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Loblaw Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loblaw Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.