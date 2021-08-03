First National Financial (TSE:FN) PT Lowered to C$54.00

First National Financial (TSE:FN) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on First National Financial to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares raised their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. First National Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$52.33.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$46.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a current ratio of 11.22. First National Financial has a 1-year low of C$31.36 and a 1-year high of C$53.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$49.74.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$365.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$191.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that First National Financial will post 4.3600003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.76%.

First National Financial Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

