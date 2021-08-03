BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$200.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.
IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$189.14.
Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$170.00 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$173.72. The company has a market cap of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
See Also: What is a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.