BMO Capital Markets Raises Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$200.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

IFC has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$168.21 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$196.00 to C$197.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$205.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Cormark set a C$168.21 price objective on Intact Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$189.14.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$170.00 on Friday. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$131.94 and a 12 month high of C$173.72. The company has a market cap of C$29.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$168.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Intact Financial will post 10.569999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

