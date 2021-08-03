Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

MR.UN has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC assumed coverage on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a C$7.25 price target on the stock.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$6.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$6.99. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$3.55 and a one year high of C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.99, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of C$88.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

